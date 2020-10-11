First American Bank Sells 341 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

First American Bank cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $3,681,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $9,161,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.59.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,333 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.78. 1,073,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,333. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 124.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.72 and a 200 day moving average of $167.84. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

