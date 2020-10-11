First American Bank Sells 579 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

First American Bank reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,039 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 89.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 45.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,252,000 after acquiring an additional 976,584 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 4,813.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 820,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 803,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Kellogg by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,601,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,977,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $6,748,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 474,167 shares of company stock worth $31,811,645 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,375. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

