First American Bank Sells 819 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First American Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 763,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $150,395,000 after buying an additional 155,626 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 12,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.78. 1,724,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.92. The firm has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $206.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock worth $2,304,942. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

