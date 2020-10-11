First American Bank Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First American Bank decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.19.

Shares of FIS traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,793,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,043. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,863.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.07.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,182. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

