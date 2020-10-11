First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FHN. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon National from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised First Horizon National from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.64.

First Horizon National stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,986,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.50. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Horizon National by 240.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 20.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter worth $71,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

