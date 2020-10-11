First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. First American Bank owned approximately 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,139,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,732,000 after buying an additional 117,546 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2,169.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 327.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,077,000 after purchasing an additional 110,920 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.72. 563,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,505. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $125.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.69.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.76.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

