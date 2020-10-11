FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 55,379 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,379 shares during the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.6% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.29% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 72,642 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 402,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,335. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.45.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In other news, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $775,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 20,614 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $425,885.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.