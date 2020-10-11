FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 39,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000. Blackstone Group comprises about 0.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,205,076,000 after purchasing an additional 310,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after buying an additional 437,363 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,153 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,779,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $440,770,000 after acquiring an additional 325,862 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,240,000 after acquiring an additional 693,053 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,147. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

