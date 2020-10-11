FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.