FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KL traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.17. 1,848,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,836. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $580.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC increased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

