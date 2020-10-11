FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 15,500 Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Herman Miller by 33.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,077,000 after acquiring an additional 857,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,699,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 730,103 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 266,778 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,311,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 71.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 129,374 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLHR stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $31.75. 546,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,823. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $626.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.05 million. Herman Miller’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Herman Miller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

