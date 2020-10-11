FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 5,169 Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 39,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,119. Experience Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $10.47.

About Experience Investment

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

