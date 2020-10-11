FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 97,500 ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 19.4% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,697,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after buying an additional 438,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 563.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,498,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 440.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,602 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 501,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,688,000. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. 3,087,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,069. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. ArcelorMittal SA has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. On average, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal SA will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

