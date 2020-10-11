FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:AMCI) by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Andina Acquisition Corp. III were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 45,354.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 999,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 997,795 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 277,021 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 119.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 998,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 544,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,168 shares of company stock worth $634,091. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. 660,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,679. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to have a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

