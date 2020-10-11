FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,546 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.66% of LMP Automotive worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William G. Cohen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,410. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $192,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,734,417 shares in the company, valued at $47,906,985.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

LMPX traded up $4.49 on Friday, hitting $35.09. 1,040,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,150. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. LMP Automotive Holdings has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $49.30.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

