FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 12,749 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,749 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 67.8% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $3,257,031.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at $63,070,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.93.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.54. 322,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.97. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $80.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.86.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $791.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.14 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.8697 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

