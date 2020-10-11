FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 132,856 Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,856 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sasol by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sasol by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

SSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sasol to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sasol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of Sasol stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $7.51. 717,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. Sasol Limited has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $22.73.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

