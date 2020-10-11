FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,324,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mesoblast by 93.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Shares of MESO stock remained flat at $$12.11 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 555,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,871. Mesoblast limited has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 242.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesoblast limited will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.