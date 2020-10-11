FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,635,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $624,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,770 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Trimble by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,972 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Trimble by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,007,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,810,000 after buying an additional 901,337 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,530,000 after buying an additional 265,521 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.38. 777,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,470,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at $441,564.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

