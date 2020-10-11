FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 322,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.16% of Clean Energy Fuels as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 234,007 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 34,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of CLNE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 679,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,593. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLNE. TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.