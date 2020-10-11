FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 49.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LogicBio Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,481,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,888,892.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $139,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,959 in the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

NASDAQ LOGC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 161,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,499. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $157.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.99.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

