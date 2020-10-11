FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nantkwest by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after buying an additional 341,483 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,385,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nantkwest by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 72,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Nantkwest in the second quarter valued at about $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

NK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nantkwest in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

In other Nantkwest news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 65,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $668,019.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,993.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of Nantkwest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $2,018,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,211,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,871,023.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,519. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nantkwest stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.74. 934,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. Nantkwest Inc has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 52.71% and a negative net margin of 162,086.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Nantkwest Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.