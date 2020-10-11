FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Magnite worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 1,031,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,448. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $894.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.56. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.11.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 643,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,195.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $38,243.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 417,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,098.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price target on Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Magnite from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

