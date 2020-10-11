FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) by 496.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,189 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apex Technology Acquisition were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

APXT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 75,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,312. Apex Technology Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

Apex Technology Acquisition Profile

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

