FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 174,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,494,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,187,232. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.79.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VBIV. Raymond James upgraded VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

