FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 327.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,626 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Xperi worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 124.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Xperi by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 810,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,391. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xperi Corp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

In other news, CEO Jon Kirchner acquired 2,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,014.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Armaly bought 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $25,008.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,378.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,594 shares of company stock valued at $355,367 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xperi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.