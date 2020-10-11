FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.49% of Greenlane worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 83.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 60,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Greenlane by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Greenlane by 57.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 105,215 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNLN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Greenlane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 13,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $33,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,699.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $145,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,081.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,941 shares of company stock valued at $571,968. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GNLN traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $2.67. 1,020,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $250.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Greenlane Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

