FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,577 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Spartan Energy worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPAQ. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Spartan Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after purchasing an additional 321,727 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Energy by 302.3% during the second quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,601,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after buying an additional 1,203,003 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,255,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Spartan Energy by 148.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,041,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 622,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Spartan Energy during the second quarter worth $2,680,000.

Spartan Energy stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,262,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,630. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32. Spartan Energy has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

Spartan Energy Company Profile

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination agreement with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

