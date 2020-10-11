FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Skyline worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyline by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,187,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after acquiring an additional 827,697 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Skyline by 200.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 695,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 463,589 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Skyline in the second quarter worth $8,407,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Skyline by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,871,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline during the second quarter valued at about $5,483,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Skyline from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:SKY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 221,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,415. Skyline Co. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

