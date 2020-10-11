FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.02% of Sequans Communications worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 18.9% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,809,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 446,412 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 174,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 91,432 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 141,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,550. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $131.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.18. Sequans Communications SA has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sequans Communications SA will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.