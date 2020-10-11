FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 1,826.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,783 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth about $1,495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 149,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millicom International Cellular stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $49.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular SA will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

