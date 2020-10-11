FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.82 Million Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,698 shares during the quarter. Immunomedics makes up approximately 1.6% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 283,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 47,444 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Immunomedics stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 2.90. Immunomedics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $86.91.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IMMU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

