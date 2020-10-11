FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $676,000 Stock Position in Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 1.06% of Vince worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNCE. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vince during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vince in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vince in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vince during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vince in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNCE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 7,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,407. The company has a market cap of $63.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.60. Vince Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The textile maker reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.28). Vince had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vince Holding Corp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vince from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vince from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

