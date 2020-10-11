FNY Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Mustang Bio worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 24.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B.Riley Securit restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,158. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $190.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

