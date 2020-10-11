FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Maxar Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,541,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,072,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,140,000 after acquiring an additional 782,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 2,059.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 544,213 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,180,000. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

