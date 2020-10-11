FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $50,000 in GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

GIX stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.16. 40,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,595. GigCapital2, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Get GigCapital2 alerts:

GigCapital2 Company Profile

GigCapital2, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX).

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.