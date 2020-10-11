FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $6.69 Million in CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 535,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,000. CleanSpark comprises 2.8% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLSK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

CLSK traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,719,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,403. CleanSpark Inc has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 173.21% and a negative net margin of 272.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark Inc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

