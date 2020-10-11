FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $971,000 in Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 120,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Edesa Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ:EDSA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,338. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.88. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 717.73% and a negative return on equity of 96.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.