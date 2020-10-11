FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,670,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,343,000 after buying an additional 2,253,855 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,024 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,724,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,228,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.8% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,645,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOVA traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. 2,302,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.97. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

