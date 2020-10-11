FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of Neurotrope at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurotrope during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

NTRP traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 90,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $25.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.05. Neurotrope Inc has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

