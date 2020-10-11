FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSH. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Guangshen Railway by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Guangshen Railway by 286.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Guangshen Railway by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Guangshen Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

GSH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.29. 13,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,282. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.79. Guangshen Railway Company Limited has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Guangshen Railway from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

