FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Continental during the first quarter worth $373,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Continental in the first quarter valued at $363,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of United Continental by 11.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,121,000 after buying an additional 39,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Continental from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.12. 25,311,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,325,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.53. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $95.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

