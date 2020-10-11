FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of Gores Holdings IV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 408,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,358. Gores Holdings IV, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39.

About Gores Holdings IV

Gores Holdings IV, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

