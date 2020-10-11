FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Immersion by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Immersion by 28.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 40.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Immersion during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Immersion news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 750,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $7,591,356.36. Also, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $60,009.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,342,041 shares of company stock worth $13,616,430. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of IMMR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.80. 305,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,179. The company has a market capitalization of $182.88 million, a PE ratio of -34.00, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.73. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

