FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,072,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group accounts for about 2.2% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 663.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 255,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222,348 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,641,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 292,314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,454,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 478,236 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 763.0% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 87,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYG remained flat at $$1.43 on Friday. 5,316,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,522,414. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYG. Credit Suisse Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

