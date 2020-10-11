FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 210,343 Shares of Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,343 shares during the period. Gores Metropoulos makes up approximately 2.1% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.86% of Gores Metropoulos worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

GMHI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,754. Gores Metropoulos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Get Gores Metropoulos alerts:

Gores Metropoulos Profile

Gores Metropoulos, Inc does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.