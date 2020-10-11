FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 414.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,573,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after buying an additional 2,073,500 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the second quarter valued at about $14,043,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $7,799,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 534,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 779,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 529,550 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSPK stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Company Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

