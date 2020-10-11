FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. Tenaris makes up approximately 0.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter worth $126,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 3,590.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 448,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

Shares of TS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.44. 1,439,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,942. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

