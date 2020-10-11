FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 38,000 Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KCAC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KCAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kensington Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of KCAC stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $14.75. 1,074,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,285,238. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westbury, New York.

