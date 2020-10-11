FNY Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAA) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of Conyers Park II Acquisition worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ CPAA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. 141,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,204. Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Conyers Park II Acquisition Profile

Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. does not have a significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Naples, Florida.

